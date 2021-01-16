WWE superstar Kevin Owens appeared on today’s edition of Talking Smack where the Prizefighter told Paul Heyman that he will be delivering a message to Universal Champion Roman Reigns on next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

This comes one night after Owens officially replaced Adam Pearce as the Tribal Chief’s opponent at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay per view. The bout, which will be for the Universal title, will be contested under the Last Man Standing rules.

Today’s full episode of Talking Smack can be found on the free version of the WWE Network.