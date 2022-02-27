WWE superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter earlier today to throw another shot at the state of Texas, something the Prizefighter has been doing over the last several weeks as rumors circulate that he may have a showdown with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, which takes place in Texas.

Owens, who shares a gif of himself in a cowboy hat, writes, “Attention, Texas: This is the best anyone’s ever looked in a stupid cowboy hat. You’re welcome! Sincerely (not really).”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL would see Owens tweet and respond with, “From the Country of Texas-This is akin to mag wheels on a dump truck. As we say in the Great State ‘all hat, no cattle’. Please stay north of the Red River. Oklahoma might want you, we don’t. Sincerely. The Country of Texas.”

Owens fired back with, “Oh no!!! The Country (not a country) of Texas doesn’t want me? How will I ever sleep again?!?!?!&?!?!?7!?!? P.S. You know I rocked that hat in way you never could. Just accept it. P.P.S. I liked you better as Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw.”

Check out the exchange below.

