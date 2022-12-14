Kevin Owens recently pitched a match for WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael’s Sans Restriction French-language podcast this week and noted how he figured nothing was impossible following his No Holds Barred match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 this past April. He then had a sit-down with Michaels when he visited WWE NXT back in October, and that’s when he inquired about one final match for the DX member.

Owens revealed that he asked Michaels if he’d consider having one last match with him. Owens wanted to wrestle Michaels so he could say he wrestled his two all-time favorites – Stone Cold and The Heartbreak Kid.

Michaels reportedly told Owens that he’d be lying if he didn’t think about wrestling one more match, especially when he saw the kind of match Austin had with Owens, according to Fightful Select. However, Michaels also said he doesn’t think he should wrestle again.

AJ Styles also previously pitched a WrestleMania 33 match with Michaels, but it was turned down. After losing the Streak vs. Career match to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010, Michaels came out of retirement for one match at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, for a tag team match that also included fellow-Hall of Famers Kane and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The main event bout saw DX defeat The Brothers of Destruction in just over 25 minutes.

Michaels has told people that the Crown Jewel match in Saudi Arabia was the biggest payday of his career. It’s been reported that Michaels received around $3 million for the one-off match, but that figure has not been confirmed.

