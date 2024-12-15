Kevin Owens was none too pleased about losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

After the show went off the air, “KO” squared up with Triple H.

After Rhodes defeated Owens in the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Owens attacked his former friend and hit him with a package piledriver.

As Owens headed up the aisle with the Winged Eagle Championship, Triple H came out to confront him. This led to a shoving match between the two men.

You can check out some footage from the post-show segment below:

KEVIN OWENS HIT CODY RHODES WITH A PACKAGE PILEDRIVER AND TRIPLE H IS PISSEDDD #SNME pic.twitter.com/icNqGM9ags — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 15, 2024

AYOOOO Kevin Owens and Triple H squaring up 😭😭 #SNME pic.twitter.com/XpfdumBG6G — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 15, 2024

Follow WretlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.