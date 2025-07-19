“The Prize Fighter” is officially on the comeback trail.

Kevin Owens recently underwent neck surgery to address the injury that kept him out of action and off the WrestleMania 41 card earlier this year. The procedure, which was considered a success, took place on Thursday, July 18.

Sources within WWE noted at the time of Owens’ injury that he was expected to miss significant time—likely sidelining him for both WrestleMania 41 and WrestleMania 42. While this year’s “Showcase of the Immortals” has already passed, the 42nd edition is currently scheduled for mid-April 2026.

According to one source familiar with the situation, a one-year recovery is typically the minimum timeline for this type of neck issue. However, the approach with Owens is said to be cautious, with plans to evaluate his recovery and comfort level as he continues the rehab process.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Kevin Owens’ WWE return status and neck surgery recovery continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)