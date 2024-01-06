“The Prize Fighter” has a prize worth fighting for at the first WWE premium live event of 2024.

During the special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar in the opening match to win the finals of the WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament.

With the win, Owens will now move on to face Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Check out highlights from the match, which saw Owens pin Escobar and then knock out an arrogant Paul after the bout, below.

Huge stakes in this one! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nmkWu2gkBE — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 6, 2024

This match is insane already! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eO9DNdfTMR — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 6, 2024