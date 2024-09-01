Kevin Owens likes the idea of a ten-year anniversary showdown against John Cena in 2025.

During an interview this week with The Daily Mail, “The Prize Fighter” spoke about “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour for Cena in 2025, and how May 31 marks ten years to the day that they had their initial showdown inside of a WWE ring.

“Funnily enough – I’m going to put it out there now,” Owens began. “I’ve noticed that May 31, 2025 – which would be the 10th anniversary of our first match together at Elimination Chamber – is a Saturday night, which lends itself incredibly well to WWE events, and maybe even a PLE. Who knows?”

Owens continued, “Of course I want to be one of John Cena’s opponents in his last year, but if it could happen that night, that would be pretty incredible, 10 years to the day after the first one. But obviously, I’d be happy to face him at any point.”

As noted, Cena is returning to WWE for a year-long retirement tour in 2025, which is expected to include approximately 36 dates for “The Greatest of All-Time.”

Check out the complete Kevin Owens interview at DailyMail.co.uk.