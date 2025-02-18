– Kevin Owens was advertised to appear on the February 17, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. For whatever reason, he did not appear. As seen during the show, Sami Zayn appeared in an in-ring segment and called out Owens, leading to Adam Pearce making an Unsanctioned Match between the two for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on March 1.
– Speaking of Adam Pearce’s announcement for an Unsanctioned Match between Zayn and Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the WWE Raw General Manager surfaced on social media after the 2/17 WWE Raw to release the following statement:
Sami is right.
I’ve seen 20+ years of the story he and KO have told.
Battles together and in opposition. Championships won. Wars devoid of honor. So it goes again.
I’ve seen how far this can go. I’m afraid of how far this can go.
It’s not official.
It’s unsanctioned.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 18, 2025
– WWE is gearing up to compete head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on a week-to-week basis once again. After WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite competed every week in the same time slot on the same night, WWE will be launching their new WWE EVOLVE program on Tubi and YouTube on March 5. New episodes of the show will drop every Wednesday night at 8/7c from that point forward, the same night and time that AEW Dynamite airs on TBS and MAX each week.
