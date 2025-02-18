– Kevin Owens was advertised to appear on the February 17, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. For whatever reason, he did not appear. As seen during the show, Sami Zayn appeared in an in-ring segment and called out Owens, leading to Adam Pearce making an Unsanctioned Match between the two for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on March 1.

– Speaking of Adam Pearce’s announcement for an Unsanctioned Match between Zayn and Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the WWE Raw General Manager surfaced on social media after the 2/17 WWE Raw to release the following statement: