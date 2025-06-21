John Cena delivered a fiery promo on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, flipping the script on CM Punk’s iconic 2011 “Pipebomb” promo. Cena labeled Punk a “capitalist” and name-dropped Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona while tearing into his longtime rival.

According to Cena, Punk’s only real edge was being “a better bullsh*tter.”

Not long after the segment aired, Kevin Owens shared a photo of himself wearing a Cena shirt, showing where his support lies — check it out below:

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured multiple dark matches, including one that saw Hikuleo step into the ring once again.

Hikuleo picked up a win over an unnamed opponent, marking his second straight week competing in a pre-show dark match. The previous week, on the June 13 episode, he scored a victory over Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson.

Outside of these appearances, Hikuleo has not competed in front of a live WWE audience since his last televised match at NJPW Dominion 2024.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE NXT star Lash Legend revealed that her dream match would be a Triple Threat against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her dream match: “My modern day dream match would be me versus Rhea Ripley versus Bianca Belair. Since I’ve gotten into wrestling and watched them, that has been my dream match and it hasn’t changed.”

On Belair’s match with Mercedes Mone at WrestleMania 37: “I feel like you can name so many really good matches, but as far as the one that I really felt something, and it’s probably because I was just getting into wrestling, was literally Bianca versus Sasha Banks. I cried. They were making history, one. Two African American women, just to even think about it, I’m getting goosebumps.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Nic Nemeth criticized the idea of adding a Career vs. Title stipulation to Goldberg’s retirement match against GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the notion of Goldberg putting his career on the line: “It’d be worse storytelling if he puts his career on the line after he gets the world title match, I’d be like, ‘What a dumb story, what an idiot.’”

On why he doesn’t like the idea: “You’re now seeing not some four minute Goldberg match, you’re seeing a four minute Goldberg match that’s for the world title and if he doesn’t win, he’s done. The stipulations went from an attraction match to two different huge stipulations that makes it an extra draw, now I want to see it. I want to see him get his a*s kicked, hit his two dumb moves, have GUNTHER sit up like Undertaker, chop him in the face 10 times or whatever the hell he does and drop him … his career is over, beat it, good riddance.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Tommy Dreamer discussed the shoulder injury Liv Morgan sustained during her match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Morgan will undergo surgery to fix the injury.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Liv Morgan’s injury: “The woman got hurt. It sucks. From someone who has separated a dislocated shoulder, the moment it happens, it takes the breath out of you. You could tell right away, she rolled out, she knew something was wrong with your body. For me, I dislocated my left shoulder, and like I said, the pain went away. Watching it, a few things here. And there’s no blame. I can’t say it’s a freak accident because every bump we take, every move that happens, every move that’s executed both offensively, defensively can end a career, can cause an injury.”

On Morgan’s recovery: “She’s going to be out. I was out about two to three months. The other part is you have to strengthen that shoulder because it could happen again. And you don’t want that to continue to happen. It’s a lot of rehab. It’s a lot of tedious work.”