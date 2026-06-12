A recent comment made by WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley during a podcast appearance has drawn a strong response from Kevin Owens’ wife, Karina Steen.

During this week’s appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley revealed that she was recently diagnosed with autism. While discussing the diagnosis, Kelley noted that Owens has been one of her closest friends in WWE and has been especially supportive throughout the process.

According to Kelley, Owens has a strong understanding of autism because of his son, Owen.

However, Karina Steen took issue with those remarks and publicly addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories.

Steen stated that Kelley discussed her son’s alleged medical history without permission from either parent and claimed the information shared was inaccurate.

“As someone who actively tries to stay out of drama, when it comes to my child I have to speak up. Recently Cathy Kelley mentioned my son in an interview. Why she would choose to talk about someone else’s childs ‘medical history’ is beyond me,” Karina wrote on her Instagram stories.

Steen went on to express frustration over what she described as a violation of her family’s privacy, emphasizing that she and Owens make a concerted effort to keep their children out of the public spotlight.

“What she said isn’t true. I do my best to keep my family private. As a protective mother it really angers me when someone takes it upon themselves to talk about my children on a public platform, without my/ Kevin’s/their consent. The fact I need to come out and clear this up is so ridiculous.”

The comments have since generated discussion online, as Steen made it clear that her objection was not only to the information that was shared, but also to the fact that it was discussed publicly without the consent of either parent.