COVID-19 has hit Kevin Owens’ household.

Owens’ wife Karina took to Instagram today and announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She added that their son, Owen, is showing symptoms.

“COVID HAS HIT OUR HOUSEHOLD. SO FAR ONLY I’VE TESTED POSITIVE, BUT OWEN’S STARTING SYMPTOMS AS WELL. PEOPLE PLEASE GET YOUR BOOSTER!! I PUT IT OFF AND MY SYMPTOMS ARE NOT FUN (FEVER, HORRIBLE BODY ACHES). I KNOW SEVERAL PEOPLE THAT HAVE GOTTEN THEIR BOOSTER AND WERE PRETTY MUCH ASYMPTOTIC WHEN THEY GOT COVID RECENTLY,” she wrote.

Owens has encouraged fans to stay safe and get vaccinated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and reportedly confronted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon over the lack of masks at WWE TV tapings in the summer of 2020, which led to a change in policy. Owens also skipped some TV tapings in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Owens worked Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view and then Monday’s RAW, but there’s no word on if he’s taking any additional safety measures.

