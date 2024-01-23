Last year in August, WWE announced that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett would be the commentators for Raw. However, Cole continued his duties on SmackDown and was joined by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. This change occurred after Patrick and Graves had already been working together for the Raw brand, while Cole and Barrett were paired up on SmackDown.

WWE had high expectations for Patrick and believed that working alongside Cole would contribute to his growth as a broadcaster. As the new year began, the teams were reshuffled to consist of two-man booths, ultimately resulting in Cole no longer being a part of SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Patrick is no longer the lead announcer of SmackDown. It’s unclear who will replace him.