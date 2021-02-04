Kevin Sullivan spoke about The Undertaker saying younger wrestlers “lack an edge to them” and that the current WWE product is “soft.” during the latest installment of his podcast, Taskmaster Talks.

Here is what he had to say:

“I listened to The Undertaker’s interview about it. Well, to me, I’m still a wrestling fan, a huge wrestling fan. I think it would be silly on my part to contradict anything that the guy who put the most asses in seats for the longest period of time could disagree with him. I think I would be an idiot and anybody else that does would be an idiot. The Undertaker put as*es in seats. If he says it, I have to agree with him. Nobody knows better than the guy who’s put more as*es in seats than history for the longest time.”

