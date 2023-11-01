Kevin Sullivan gives his thoughts on Sting’s ongoing retirement tour in AEW.

The longtime industry veteran, who worked alongside Sting back in WCW, spoke about The Icon’s upcoming final matchup at Revolution 2024 on the latest edition of his Taskmaster podcast. Sullivan says that he would have Sting lose because it’s about giving the rub to the other guy. He even compares the situation to boxing legend Muhammad Ali and how he lost his last several fights.

This is going to sound silly to a lot of wrestling fans. Did Ali win his last fight? Did he win his last two fights? If you want to start sucking people back to the other side, you can lose on the decision. I think in his last seven fights, he never got a knockout and it didn’t hurt him because people still remember him being Ali. Actually, it made him bigger than he was, because he came out of the dressing room, Parkinson’s, with a lot of health issues, but he gave it the ‘All-American’ try. ‘God bless him.’

Sullivan adds that no matter what people will be showering Sting with love.

It really doesn’t matter [who wrestles Sting]. Whoever goes over, whether it’s Darby winning or somebody else, it’s going to raise the other guy’s popularity. Then when they go to embrace [Sting], there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

Revolution may be Sting’s final outing but there is plenty of time between now and then. He will next be in action at Full Gear, where he teams with Darby Allin and a mystery partner to face Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and TNT Champion Christian Cage.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)