Kevin Sullivan recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast.

During it, the former WCW booker talked about WWE keeping CM Punk’s return to the company at Survivor Series a surprise.

“You can never say never in the wrestling business,” Sullivan said. “They did a magnificent job of keeping this quiet.” He continued, “He met with them, they asked him to leave the building, and there was no way he was going to be a part of it, and boy, what a place to do it! And what a way to end the show! I started to hear some negative things about The Bloodline … ‘Have they lost it?’ ‘Have they gone too far?’ They knew how to take it right back away, picked up the fumble, and ran 99 and a half yards all the way.”

