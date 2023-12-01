Kevin Sullivan recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast.

During it, the former WCW booker talked about the two matches he thinks will headline WWE WrestleMania 40 next year – Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

“I think you’re gonna end up seeing Cody and Roman as the main event, and I like the idea of ‘Freakin Rollins against Punk for Night 1,” Sullivan said. “I think they’ve already started telling the story for [Punk versus Rollins] by holding them back, giving each other the finger, causing s**t backstage … I think that will be it.”

Sullivan thinks Punk’s WWE departure in 2014 will be crucial to the storyline with Rollins.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes