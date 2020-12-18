Kevin Sullivan made an appearance on the “Taskmaster Talks” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During, he gave high praise to Konnan and talked about why he should be in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“He had the first Triplemania. He took over Mexico. I think one of the tragedies of wrestling is that he is not in the Hall of Fame, not just as a performer, but as a very smart guy. I don’t understand how any major company doesn’t have him. How he is not in the Hall of Fame is beyond me. It must be political.”

