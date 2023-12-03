Kevin Sullivan recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast.

During it, the former WCW booker talked about how he thinks there are a lot of titles in wrestling and more.

“Absolutely,” Sullivan said. “That’s why I love that Roman has the belt. It means that he is the guy. … They were passing that thing around. No disrespect to anybody, but a 16-time world champion?” “And that’s why I was so glad that [Roman Reigns] won [at] WrestleMania,” Sullivan continued. “Because when Cody [Rhodes] does beat him, you know that he is going to get a huge pop. When Cody wins the belt, … he won’t get that heat he would’ve got after the Sami Zayn [loss] in Montreal. If [Cody] had won after Sami had torn that place down, I think there would’ve been some backlash on him.”

