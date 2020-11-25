Pro-wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan was recently interviewed by VOC Nation’s In The Room podcast to discuss all aspects of his career, including the downfall of WCW and how he thinks Vince McMahon can turn around WWE’s ratings. Highlights are below.

Discusses the longevity of his career:

“The guys that should be in the Hall of Fame are the enhancement talent that made us look good. Without them, we wouldn’t have drawn money. I was lucky enough that I got to wrestle in single matches with Andre the Giant, I had a three year run with Dusty Rhodes, I wrestled Hogan for three years, I wrestled Blackjack Mulligan, Barry Windham, Wahoo McDaniels, Ernie Ladd; I’ve gotten to wrestle the crème de la crème. I look back and I say wow I was very lucky that they were nice enough to say ‘let’s make this kid’ and they did. It takes two to tango and they did more of the work than I did, that’s for sure.”

How he learned under the Sheik:

“I was taught by some of the best. The (original) Sheik, who is my hero, once told me ‘once they see that you can talk, you become human.’ He said to me, ‘you’re not a human being.’ I was around a lot of very talented guys and I was lucky.”

His thoughts on today’s lack of Kayfabe:

“These kids are the greatest athletes of any generation. They’re fabulous… Look at the guy who has drawn the most money in the history of wrestling. Nobody has drawn as much money as the Undertaker for as long as he’s gone, ever. Ever. Just this year he decided to get on social media. Do you think guys that have great matches (are supposed to) get on social media and say ‘brother we had a barn burner tonight, it was wonderful, thank you very much, see you next week.’ I mean it’s like going to a movie – the willing suspension of disbelief… The problem I have, is because they are much more talented – they are so far above our generation – if they would watch what they would say a little they would be better off. That’s my opinion and everybody has an opinion.”

Thinks the Undertaker should be a booker for WWE:

“If I was Vince McMahon, I would ask (the Undertaker) ‘What do you need and we’ll give it to you and stay out of your way and you book it.’ I think the Undertaker would turn that business around in six months.”

On the downfall of WCW:

“They went to comedy. Funny doesn’t earn money. It’s that simple. I’m a boxing fan; do you go to see a fight that’s just going to be a joke? No… Then they tried to bury Ric Flair in a desert?.. They wanted to get rid of him. They wanted to get rid of Ric Flair since 1989. They don’t know where to drive the stake… He’s the greatest champion of all time and they tried to get rid of him, that’s how silly these people are. Egos!”