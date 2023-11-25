Kevin Sullivan recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast.

During it, the former WCW booker talked about CM Punk’s potential return to the company. It’s been reported that WWE is not interested in bringing him back.

“Maybe they don’t need him now, but maybe you better pick him now. You can never have too big of a lineup. When you get a chance to get talent and grab something that can’t be done, get it. Because you’re gonna make an impact. I bring him in and have him say, ‘I have a lot of friends here now, but the people in the wrestling business haven’t been nice to me.’ You’d probably have to do this in Chicago and put himself over. I’d make him a heel.”

H/T to SportsKeeda for the quotes