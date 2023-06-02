The legendary Kevin Von Erich gives his thoughts on The Iron Claw.

The film, which stars Zac Efron and will be directed by Sean Durkin, tells the story of the Von Erich family and their prominent rise and tragic fall in the pro wrestling industry. It is set to release later this year. Kevin spoke about the movie during a recent interview with Haus Of Wrestling, where he admits that he’s not entirely sure what the movie will say.

Well, you know, there’s this movie coming out and I have no idea what they’re going to say. I decided to [do live shows] because I really don’t know what they’re gonna say and I wanna kind of [get a rebuttal out there]. There’s some crazy stuff on that internet and I was afraid they’d use some of that stuff for this movie and make my dad look terrible and make Kerry look terrible, I just couldn’t have that.

Kevin does reveal that he and Durkin have had several chats and that he is confident the movie will be really good. He adds that his sons, Ross & Marshall, have done some stunt work for the wrestling portions of the movie.

I don’t know a thing about it. My sons went down there and they did some stunt work for the wrestling part of it, but I have no idea what they’re gonna say. It turns out, Sean Durkin called me and I got a feeling it’s going to be a really good movie. When the boys went down there to shoot this scene, which was in Louisiana, they have built their own sportatorium. They built their own, it’s an exact replica of the sportatorium. They’ve really gone all in on this and when my boys went down there, Kerry [Von Erich’s] daughter was also down there and she’s a friend with Sean Durkin too. Hollie was there, and they were meeting the actors and the guy that is going to play my dad came out there. When Hollie saw him, she immediately cried. She loved my dad so much, all of the kids loved my dad. When the actor saw that Hollie had cried, he started crying. It just said to me that these people are really pouring their hearts into this, they really want to do a good work. If you try that hard, I really think you’re gonna do alright. I can’t wait to see it, I think it’s going to be a good movie.

The movie will feature a ton of current pro wrestling stars, including AEW World Champion MJF. The latest cast list can be found here.