A key stipulation has been added to the AEW World Championship match at Saturday’s All Out in Toronto.

On last week’s show, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and challenger Kyle Fletcher verbally agreed there would be no outside interference in their title bout.

That handshake understanding became official during Wednesday’s Dynamite, when the two came face-to-face for their contract signing.

Page announced that if members of the Don Callis Family attempt to get involved, the match will immediately end in a disqualification, and Fletcher will also lose his TNT Championship.

Callis was visibly unhappy with the stipulation, while Fletcher remained unbothered and confident, assuring Page that he will leave Toronto with gold.

Fletcher also promised that while he would respect the “no physicality” clause of the contract signing and the stipulation for All Out, Page would not be walking out of Dynamite on his own two feet.

