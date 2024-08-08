Roman Reigns will be making back-to-back appearances on WWE SmackDown.

The Original Tribal Chief made his grand return at SummerSlam last weekend, helping his old nemesis Cody Rhodes fight off Solo Sikoa to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship. WWE has since announced that the former champ will be on the August 9th SmackDown, but now the KIA Center is advertising him for the August 16th SmackDown as well.

JUST ANNOUNCED : Roman Reigns returns to Friday Night SmackDown at Kia Center on Aug. 16! Limited tickets still available, purchase now! ️ https://t.co/x1LrDwh1QM pic.twitter.com/ZxspUpVrNK — Kia Center (@TheKiaCenter) August 8, 2024

Prior to his return Reigns had been absent from WWE programming since losing the title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL.