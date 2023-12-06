The pre-show match for this Saturday night has been announced.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the go-home episode of this Saturday’s year-end premium live event, the pre-show bout for the NXT Deadline Kickoff Show was announced.

In a match that began on NXT on USA on Tuesday night but was cut short due to the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge competitors brawling to the ring during their bout, Axiom and Nathan Frazer will run it back this Saturday night.

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer was confirmed for the NXT Deadline Kickoff Show this coming Saturday night.

