Kid Kash made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

The former WWE star discussed a potential return to in-ring action during it. His last match was in 2020 under the Impact Wrestling banner.

“I do (want to have another match). Well, I’ve actually wrestled a few just like really easy matches. The last four or five months, I wrestled Jerry Lawler there in Nashville. So we didn’t do anything. You know, I mean, nothing. I think I took two bumps. The bumps felt great, you know, felt like nothing. I can tell I’m a little ring- rusty. My decision making is not like what it used to be, so it’s like, I had to think a little harder, you know, remember stuff that I’d forgotten, and hadn’t applied in such a long time. But it was easy. It was an old Memphis match. It wasn’t anything good. Then the other match I had was a tag team match. Six way tag. Just took the hot tag, boom, boom, boom, drop, drop, drop. That was it. Let the other kid do the splash off the top ropes and he pinned the guy and I just cheered around with everybody else.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription