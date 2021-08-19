One of the three matchups announced for tomorrow’s AEW Rampage in Chicago was Jade Cargill versus Kiera Hogan, Hogan’s first televised matchup since her recent departure from IMPACT.

Hogan later took to Twitter to hype up the matchup with Cargill writing, “You damn right I’m wit it! Come get some boo, everybody wants a piece of #TheHottestFlame Fire Don’t worry I saved you a slice and you know that’s on PERIODT #TheHottestFreeAgent.”

Cargill fired back with, “Clearly Kiera…you don’t watch the product. Ive ate cake Nail polish been there done that. PERIODT.” This prompted Hogan to respond with, “Oh I always scope out the competition maybe you should too, you betta be grateful. You’re gonna be in the ring with a former champ I know that’s not something you’re familiar with, so I’ll be sure to show you.”

Cargill ended the back and forth with, “Champ of what? Im sorry. That doesn’t matter here Nail polish. Enjoy your 5 mins of NATIONAL TV honey. Again, you’re welcomed.”

Check out the exchange below.

Clearly Kiera…you don’t watch the product. Ive ate cake 💅🏾 been there done that. PERIODT #AEWDyanmite https://t.co/P2TZd3JI2f — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 19, 2021