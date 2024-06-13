Another pro-wrestling star is dealing with an injury.

AEW & ROH’s Kiera Hogan was set to compete for ASÉ Wrestling on June 22nd, but the indie promotion revealed on social media that Hogan has been pulled from the event, citing a shoulder injury as the reason.

ASÉ 4 ANNOUNCEMENT Today we have unfortunate news. Kiera Hogan of “Fire N’ Flava” has received a shoulder injury and will sadly not be be cleared to compete at ASÉ 4 in the original advertised tag team match of the King Bees vs Fire N’ Flava. We will update you will a… pic.twitter.com/9CDe52u6K0 — ASÉ (@ASEWrestling) June 13, 2024

Hogan signed with AEW back in 2021 and has mainly been competing on the ROH brand. She last appeared on the May 9th ROH on HonorClub, where she defeated Ashley D’Amboise.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Hogan a speedy recovery.