The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was company star Kiera Hogan, who spoke in-depth about her run with the promotion thus far, how she feels about being involved in the Baddies faction, and her thoughts on potentially challenging for the IMPACT Knockouts tag titles with partner Red Velvet. Highlights from the interview are below.

On potentially challenging for tag team titles with Red Velvet at other companies

“I mean, that would definitely be great. Could you imagine Me and Red Velvet as the NWA Tag Team Champions or the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions? We’ll be all the Tag Team Champions honestly because baddies do it better, period.”

How she’s enjoying being in the Baddies:

“Oh man, literally it’s been so organic, that just the whole process of joining Jade and being The Baddies everything has happened so organically, and it’s been great. Like we’ve had instant chemistry. Even when I was just coming to Jacksonville, I was always talking to Jade and Red. We just hit it off immediately and I know Red’s a dancer, so I was like I think we should do TikTok together. She was doing her own TikTok and I was doing my own. I think we were doing Fan Fest for Revolution and that was the first TikTok I did with Red and it got so much traction and I was like, ‘I think people really liked these collabs and then, of course, I got with The Baddies and then the collabs just started rolling in and that’s our thing now,” she said. “I think we are a force to be reckoned with, honestly. I feel like we are definitely like a threat. We all bring so much different, like diversity, from each one of us. But together, were even stronger.”

