AEW star and former IMPACT Knockouts tag champion Keira Hogan took to Twitter earlier today to hype up her singles matchup with new signee Athena (Ember Moon) on this Friday’s edition of Rampage. The Baddies member writes, “Girl please you think I did. I’m the HOTTEST FLAME, I just hope you remember how to handle the heat boo.”

The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens was also active on Twitter and revealed that he brought his boyfriend backstage at last night’s Dynamite in celebration of Pride Month. Bowens writes, “Yesterday I brought my bf to work for the first time and it was everything I dreamed it would be. Happy Pride.”