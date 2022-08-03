AEW star Kiera Hogan spoke about her run in IMPACT on the latest edition of Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, where the Hottest Flame discussed the character changes she made after serving as a “best friend” staple for quite some time. Highlights from Hogan’s appearance on the show can be found below.

Reflects on her run in IMPACT:

“At IMPACT, I was there for four years, and I was always in storylines, I was always somebody’s best friend. I never got a singles run, a title, which is something that I really wanted before I left, but I didn’t get it. I got to wrestle Mickie James for title at NWA, which was cool, amazing, so grateful. That’s my idol. I couldn’t believe it, it took me leaving IMPACT to get a title shot, but it’s against Mickie James, so I’m grateful.”

How she changed her character to avoid playing the same trope over and over again:

“I was always somebody’s best friend. I was Allie’s best friend, Jordynne’s best friend, Madison Rayne’s best friend. Can I be by myself? Am I not strong enough to be by myself? Am I not a strong enough character? What is it? That’s why I changed my character to try and do something different and not the same ol’ same ol’. ‘Maybe I’m stale.’ I tried to switch it up.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)