Kiera Hogan has officially signed with AEW.

Tonight’s AEW Dark episode saw Hogan defeat Leila Grey in singles action. It was noted on commentary that Hogan has now signed with the company. This was Hogan’s sixth match for AEW, and her second win.

Hogan first signed with Impact Wrestling/GFW in August 2017. She left the company in July as a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Hogan then made her AEW debut with a loss to Hikaru Shida on the August 16 edition of Elevation, and then lost to Kris Statlander on Dark that same week. Her Rampage debut came on August 20 as she lost to Jade Cargill. Hogan then worked the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view in the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet, and defeated Skye Blue on the August 31 edition of NWA Powerrr. Since then she has defeated Blair Onyx on Elevation, competed in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, and defeated Grey on tonight’s Dark episode.

Hogan has been in a relationship with fellow AEW star Diamante.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s Dark episode:

And that’s on being the hottest 🔥with the blue dream PERIODT #TheHottestFlame #AEWDark https://t.co/H0JuUgdIVm — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) September 29, 2021

They said on Dark, Kiera Hogan is signed with AEW #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/D2rZR08qm7 — Laura (@RosePlanted__) September 28, 2021

YES SIR! Kiera Hogan has signed with AEW! Every woman I said was gonna be a GREAT addition to the women’s division has signed. So happy for Kiera, I can totally see her and Britt go at for the title in the near future 👏🔥 #AEW #AEWonTNT #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/4UMeXnHWQv — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 (@PrinceofAEW) September 28, 2021

