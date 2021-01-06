IMPACT star Kiera Hogan recently spoke to WrestleZone about the return of the Knockouts tag titles, and how she and partner Tasha Steelz are feeling confident that they’ll be crowned champions at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay per view. Highlights are below.

Says she’s happy the Knockouts tag titles have returned:

First and foremost I just want to say that finally, we have these Knockouts Tag Team titles. I don’t know how long the Knockouts division was bugging IMPACT Wrestling to give us these tag team titles because honestly, with all of the women we have in the division, it’s about time. All [of us], i.e. me, haven’t been able to go up for that main Knockouts title. so I’m glad that we finally have some more titles for us to actually go for.

Feels confident that she and Tasha Steelz will be crowned the first champions:

Sitting on it and waiting—obviously, we got crowned as the first team to go to the finals because we’re the best team, and obviously the first team is going to be the winning team—but to find out that Havok and Nevaeh are in the finals with us…it’s already even more in the bag because we beat them before and we beat them in a no DQ match! It’s already all good, it’s smooth sailing for us and we’re ready. We’re ready to be crowned as the champions and ready for this year. We’re ready to get lit in this new year. This heat wave is on a roll, OK?

