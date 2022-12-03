AEW star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to give her thoughts on the AEW debut of top women’s division Saraya, who made a surprise appearance at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September and has since wrestled her first match since 2017 in a winning effort against Britt Baker. Check out what Hogan’s reaction was to Saraya’s debut below.

Says she had no idea Saraya was debuting and was in complete shock:

I had no idea she was coming back. When I saw her return, I was in the locker room. We were watching in the locker room and I screamed because I’ve been such a fan of hers for years. … To see that she’s working at the same company as me, I was like, ‘What?’ I was just in such shock.

How excited she was to see Saraya back in the ring:

But I was also very excited to see where she goes from here. I was excited to see her get back in the ring. I think she deserves it.

