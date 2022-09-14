AEW star Kiera Hogan recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where The Baddie discussed a number of different topics, including her thoughts on the new season of WOW (Women of Wrestling), admitting that she was a little upset she and her girlfriend Diamante didn’t get asked to return as they were heavily involved in the early episodes. Highlights can be found below.

Says she’s not sure why she and Diamante weren’t asked to return to WOW:

“Such good times. To be perfectly honest, I’m kind of upset we didn’t get called back for these new seasons. I don’t know why. We’re the forever champions, I don’t care what anybody says. We’re the forever champions. It’s so special. I was with WOW a year or two years before they signed my girlfriend Diamante as Adrenaline. We were Fire and Adrenaline at WOW.”

Says she had so much fun during her time with WOW:

“I loved tagging with her and being this cute babyface, superhero tag team. It was so much fun. The experience was fun. All the matches we had were fun. All the girls we got to work with, pro wrestlers and not pro wrestlers. It was a really fun experience. Like I said, I’m really upset we didn’t get a callback this season. It is what it is. I’m still fire. I’m still rocking the flames. I’m fire regardless.”

