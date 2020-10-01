IMPACT Knockouts star Kiera Hogan was the latest guest on the Wilde On podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview Hogan would be asked about winning the WOW tag team championship with her real-life partner Diamante. Here is what she had to say.

It’s a very interesting mix [of talents in WOW]. Getting through that experience, one, was an accomplishment but then for them to crown us the tag champions after they wanted to put me with one of their actress girls and then something happened and they wanted to find another partner for me and it just so happened — like nobody even knew at the time that-that was my girlfriend but they put us together because they thought we would be a good team and then they found out we were together and like I said, it’s the chemistry and then they wanted to crown us the tag champions and we were just like, ‘What!? Okay, that’s awesome.’ So I think being signed to IMPACT is definitely a highlight but winning those tag titles with my girlfriend, I will never forget.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)