Another unique WrestleMania weekend crossover is officially heading to a major streaming platform.

It was reported by Variety today that “Kill Tony: WrestleMania” will stream on Netflix, marking a notable shift from last year’s approach.

Unlike a live broadcast, the special will be released on-demand beginning Monday, April 20, the same day Netflix airs the post-WrestleMania 42 episode of WWE Raw.

This marks the second consecutive year that Tony Hinchcliffe has teamed up with WWE for a WrestleMania weekend event. Their previous collaboration, the 2025 “Roast of WrestleMania,” was promoted as a closed-door show that wouldn’t be made available publicly.

That didn’t last.

Audio from the event ultimately surfaced online, with several jokes sparking controversy across social media.

This year’s edition is expected to feature a mix of current WWE stars, legends, comedians, and surprise guests alongside Hinchcliffe, continuing the blend of wrestling and stand-up entertainment.

The show is scheduled to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, April 18, immediately following night one of WrestleMania 42.