Killer Kelly made her return to TNA Wrestling at Against All Odds, coming face-to-face with a familiar figure from her past.

Following Masha Slamovich’s successful Knockouts World Championship defense over Lei Ying Lee, she was surprised by the appearance of her former tag team partner—and one-time rival—Killer Kelly. The two once shared a fierce rivalry before uniting as a dominant duo in the Knockouts tag division.

Kelly stood silently before her old ally, then dropped the chain that once symbolized their bond at Masha’s feet. Slamovich picked it up with a smirk, locking eyes with Kelly as she slowly walked away, leaving the moment thick with tension.

