Former NXT UK star Killer Kelly recently told Fightful Select that Imperium member Alexander Wolfe was the one who put her in contact with Josh Barnett, and got her booked for Barnett’s popular Bloodpsport special with GCW. Kelly reportedly spoke highly of her experience working the event, and even revealed that she’d be open to taking more MMA style classes in the future.

Kelly also told the publication that one promotion in America has shown interest in signing her, but due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19, talks have been very slow-moving. She says she is still unsure if she’s going to relocate to the United States, but plans on being here through December.