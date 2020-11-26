Indie wrestling star Killer Kelly recently spoke to Fightful to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including what her experience was in WWE’s Mae Young Classic, and getting to square off against Japanese legend Meiko Satomura. Highlights are below.

Says her Mae Young Classic experience in WWE was amazing:

“It was amazing. I remember being in the UK and we started doing the NXT UK tapings. Me and the girls were talking about like, ‘Oh, they’re going to do another Mae Young. There’s a lot of girls that haven’t been into the Mae Young, new countries,’ and stuff like that. I was like, ‘Alright, maybe I’ll be there, but I don’t know.’ Then, one day, one of the WWE execs pulled me and Isla Dawn apart. They were like, ‘Alright, girls, I feel like you already know what this is’ and we’re like, ‘What is this?’ ‘You’re gonna be in the Mae Young. If you want.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, hell yeah.’ I was so, so, so happy. Because watching the first Mae Young is kind of what clicked on my brain that being a wrestler from a country that is not the United States, it would be possible to achieve WWE. So, I was beyond thrilled and that week is one of my fondest memories in wrestling. I loved everything.

On getting to face Japanese legend Meiko Satomura:

“It was me, Jinny, Isla Dawn, and Toni Storm just riding everywhere and going to training. It was so many great memories and then once they told me that I had a match with Meiko Satomura, I was… It was like… I can’t even explain it. I literally had no reaction. Sara Amato that told me what my match was. Literally she said, ‘Okay, Killer Kelly versus Meiko Satomura,’ and I stood like this [wide eyed]. She was like, ‘Uh, Kelly, aren’t you happy?’ I’m like, ‘I am so happy.’ ‘Great, because that’s a great match.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ Then the tag team match was on the day they said, ‘So, are you guys up to do a tag team match. It’s you and Jinny versus Candice and ‘Big Swole’ Aerial Monroe.’ I was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah, I’m up to it. It’s freakin’ Candice Michelle and Aerial Monroe. I’ve loved her since the day that I met her.’ Which was at the Mae Young. I was like, ‘She’s the coolest person ever.’ It was great. I loved it.”