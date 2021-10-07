International wrestling star Killer Kelly recently issued a statement on Twitter alerting fans that she will be taking some time off from wrestling to address some health issues.

Kelly states that she’s been having non-COVID related breathing problems and hopes to get that figured out soon.

Unfortunately, I’m writing something that really annoys me and I wish I could avoid. Since coming back to wrestling I’ve noticed that something was off. I tried my best to hide it, mainly because I wasn’t understanding what was happening, and because I wanted to keep on wrestling. Thankfully none of you picked on it, and only my opponents knew what was happening. I’ve been having a lot of trouble breathing to the point I couldn’t take a breathe, and no, this isn’t COVID related, because I’ve never had it/don’t have it, it’s “just” me not being capable of breathing. So with that said, I pulled away from all my wrestling commitments for the year and I’m going to take some time away to fix my nose and my breathing. I didn’t want to do this but health should come first.

