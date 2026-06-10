Killer Kross may be thriving as a free agent, but he isn’t ruling out the possibility of eventually landing in AEW.

The former WWE star appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show this week and discussed life after his WWE departure in the summer of 2025 (see video below).

Since leaving the company, Kross has remained active on the independent scene while also holding the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite his success, he has yet to sign an exclusive deal with any promotion.

During the interview, Helwani noted that he expected Kross to end up in AEW following his WWE exit and asked whether he had spoken with AEW President Tony Khan.

While Kross declined to discuss any potential negotiations, he made it clear that he has a great deal of respect for Khan.

“This is what I will say: I have a tremendous amount of respect for Tony and he knows that,” Kross said. “And I prefer to keep those conversations private out of respect for Tony and myself.”

That response led Helwani to ask whether the possibility of joining AEW remains on the table. According to Kross, it absolutely does.

“I think it’s always been open,” Kross responded. “I think it’s always been open.”

The former NXT Champion emphasized that he takes his existing commitments seriously and isn’t interested in backing out of scheduled appearances or obligations. At the same time, he acknowledged that he remains open-minded about future opportunities.

Anything could happen.

“If everything aligns, I think anything is possible,” Kross said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kross praised reigning AEW World Champion MJF and identified him as one of the talents he would be interested in working with should their paths cross.

Helwani also asked about the possibility of Kross working with TNA Wrestling. Similar to his response regarding AEW, Kross chose not to get into specifics but indicated that he remains open to discussions across the wrestling landscape.

“I’ve spoken with many people from all places,” he said. “I’ve been available for conversations with anybody and everybody, and I’ve always kept it that way. There’s no bad blood with me or anybody anywhere. My phone is always on for those conversations. So, that’s how I should put that.”