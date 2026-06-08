Former WWE stars Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently shared their thoughts on WWE’s latest wave of talent releases, explaining why they weren’t caught off guard by the company’s ongoing roster changes.

During an appearance on 1010XL: Jacksonville’s Sports Radio (see video below), the duo was asked about WWE’s current approach to managing its roster and the number of talent departures that have taken place this year.

According to Kross, the recent cuts were something he anticipated well in advance.

“No, because I saw this coming and I warned everyone. We did, but we didn’t tell everyone. Why wasn’t the locker room together? I made sure everyone knew exactly what was going on,” stated Kross.

Scarlett echoed that sentiment, admitting that while the releases are unfortunate, they are not surprising given the current landscape.

“Yeah. We’re not surprised. I mean, it’s unfortunate. Look, the model has to compliment everyone. I mean, I shouldn’t even get into this, but you guys see what’s going on. I don’t need to paraphrase anything that’s happening. You see what’s happening. What are you gonna do?”

The comments come as WWE continues to reshape its roster amid an ever-changing business environment, with several notable names departing the company in recent months.

Kross also discussed the success he and Bordeaux have experienced since leaving WWE, pointing to a strong and genuine connection with fans as a key factor in maintaining momentum outside the promotion.

One thing he believes wrestling audiences are looking for now more than ever is authenticity.

“Having a relationship and a connection that’s authentic with the audience. It’s very easy. Everyone’s been saying, you know, attention is currency. That’s not the highest currency. Authenticity is the highest currency. And the professional wrestling audience has been starving for it. I tried to talk about this two years ago and pointed it out. Some people didn’t want to hear it. The audience definitely were like, ‘Hey, I think he’s on to something.’ Turns out we were right. Put that on a t-shirt.”