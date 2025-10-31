Do you think the new Aleister Black and Zelina Vega duo feels familiar?

Does it remind you of the way WWE used to push the duo of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux?

During a recent appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross in WWE, addressed the comparisons fans have made between Zelina Vega and Aleister Black and himself and Scarlett.

“I try to keep it classy and not jump into the divisive subjects,” he said when it was brought up. “I can’t tell people how to feel about what they’re seeing and what they want to say. If you’re not tone deaf and you’re paying attention to everyone in the world, people are f**king tired of being told how to feel about what they see and hear. I don’t want to be that guy to tell people how they should feel about what they’re watching. I’m sick of it. I stopped watching a lot of opinion shows because I have a brain and I can think and see. I don’t want to be told what to think and see. So, I won’t do that because I’d be a hypocrite.”

Kross added, “This is what I will say: Scarlett and I are very flattered that we are still a subject of conversation online and among wrestling fans. We’re not in the biggest show on the planet. So, when this stuff comes up, we’re flattered. We’re flattered to still be in the conversations. You never really know if that’s the performers doing that or if that is something they are being asked to do. I can’t throw shade.”

