Pro-wrestling Killer Kross recently issued a statement on his personal Instagram page, where the former two-time NXT champion reflected on his run in WWE, and how he has nothing but gratitude for his time prior to being released last year.

Kross also warns fans that the next phase of his career will be somewhat disturbing.

Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short; Man- this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride- and thank you for letting me take you on one as well. 2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history. I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times. You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future… What you see next may disturb you, As I will not return in peace.

