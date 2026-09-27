Killer Kross made Charles Mason submit in the main event of House of Glory’s Windy City Warfare on Friday night, but Mason made sure the fight continued after the bell. The Motor City Machine Guns also won their return match for HOG in Chicago, defeating Jodi Aura and Raheem Royal.

Kross used the Kross Jacket after a burst of entrance pyrotechnics went off near Mason during their match. Mason attacked him with a cable after the decision, choking Kross before the two were separated. Kross addressed Mason in the ring afterward and warned that their issue was not finished.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin faced Aura and Royal at Logan Square Auditorium in the Machine Guns’ first independent match since 2024. Royal leaped from the venue’s balcony onto the wrestlers below during the bout, but Shelley and Sabin recovered and finished him with Made in Detroit. The two teams showed respect in the ring afterward.

Shotzi Blackheart retained the HOG Women’s Championship against Nikki Storm after Lio Rush distracted the challenger and Shotzi landed a cutter. Rush also retained the HOG Cruiserweight Championship against Gringo Loco earlier on the show. The full event is available on House of Glory’s official YouTube channel.

Source: House of Glory Windy City Warfare, September 25, 2026.