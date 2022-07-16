During his recent interview on the The Wrassingh Show former NXT and IMPACT world champion Killer Kross spoke about fans comparing his new Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion to the popular Lucha Underground promotion that is now non-existent. Highlights can be found below.

On CYN being compared to Lucha Underground:

“I see comparisons but I think the things that they [the fans] associate with CYN and Lucha Underground is nothing more than authenticity. When somebody steps into a ring or has something to say on a program, whether people are actually professional wrestlers or they’ve been watching it their whole lives, they can feel when something comes out of somebody’s mouth and they’re doing something, whether it’s actually from them or it’s from somewhere else, somebody’s playing make pretend make-believe.”

How CYN, like Lucha Underground, doesn’t have anyone playing pro-wrestler:

“CYN, Lucha underground never had any of that! You can categorize whatever you want in professional wrestling is fiction but the only people that know what fiction is in this business is the people inside of it and everybody else is just coming along for the ride!”

