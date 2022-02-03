Pro-wrestling superstar Killer Kross recently took part in a Highspots Sign It Live special, where the former two-time NXT champion hinted at his free agency, revealing that he is currently in talks with a few different companies. Highlights are below.

Says that he is speaking with a number of different companies:

“I am speaking to a series of companies and we shall see where I land. I am interested in being anywhere and everywhere right now. I have a lot of different ideas that are outside of some conventional concepts and not to be cryptic, but, we’ll see.”

Says he and Scarlett are waiting to see if they will be in WWE 2K22:

“I’m still waiting to see if we’re in the video game because we got the, what’s it called? We didn’t get a check yet. I don’t know if anyone got a check yet. We got scanned, but we don’t know if that’s happening.”

