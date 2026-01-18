Killer Kross has finally addressed the behind-the-scenes chaos surrounding his sudden WWE release last August, a move that left fans and wrestlers alike unsure whether it was real or part of an ongoing storyline. At the time, Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were gaining momentum on television, making the timing of their exit feel especially jarring and unconventional in modern WWE.

“Literally everyone. No one knew exactly what was happening,” Kross said, explaining that almost no one in the industry understood his contract status while it was unfolding.

Why this matters is that Kross’ situation highlights how blurred the line between storyline and reality has become in contemporary wrestling, particularly when talent is released during a creative upswing. According to Kross, even rival promotions hesitated to reach out because they weren’t sure if he was truly available, which shows how uncertainty at the corporate level can directly impact a wrestler’s earning power and career momentum. The confusion wasn’t accidental from a fan perspective, it was fueled by how strongly the act was connecting with audiences at the exact moment WWE cut ties.

Looking ahead, Kross’ comments suggest his WWE departure wasn’t a rejection of his value, but a rare case of poor timing and internal opacity. With interest from multiple promotions already established, his next move will likely come with far more clarity, and far less doubt, than the last chapter of his WWE run.

