Last night Killer Kross returned to FSW (Future Stars of Wrestling) and won the promotion’s Grand Championship in a singles match against MLW star, Jacob Fatu.

Afterwards, Kross cut a lengthy post-match promo about how happy he is to be back at FSW, where he worked for years prior to his initial signing with IMPACT. Kross also refers to his time in WWE as “weird” before thanking the fans for continuing to support pro-wrestling after a wild two years.

Thanks fans for their support:

“Eight years ago, I got in front of many of you. And to see you guys here tonight, I just wanted to say that this has definitely been the roughest last two years in human history in a very long time. I’m glad to see that you guys are sticking together in support of professional wrestling. If you guys have known me for many years, you know I’m not into this pandering s**t, I’m speaking to you from the heart. Thank you so much for staying with me through the course of this company.”

How his time in WWE was weird:

“It’s people like you guys who elevated me to be where I was. All of us here, created something for me and for you, years ago, and s**t got weird in the last four months on TV, real weird. However, I will say this: the thing that we created here together, through these shows, we all got to see that on NXT. Which, in my opinion, is pretty f**king awesome. I will be back and I can’t wait to see you guys on the next show, I will. If you’re going to take away anything I say tonight, remember this: the glass, no matter what, is always half full. Thank you, guys.”

You can see the full promo below.

