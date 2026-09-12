Killer Kross will defend the ACW World Heavyweight Championship against Matt Riddle at WrestlePro’s Kross The Line on Sunday, October 4.

The Rahway, New Jersey, event also features Rebecca Scott defending the WrestlePro Women’s Championship against Lady Frost in a ladder match.

Two championship matches announced

In its announcement, reproduced by PWInsider, WrestlePro identifies the Kross match as Riddle’s debut for the promotion. Scarlett Bordeaux will accompany Kross.

The promotion also describes Scott’s defense against Frost as the first women’s ladder match in WrestlePro history.

October 4 replaces the original date

The official ticket listing confirms that the event moved from October 3 to October 4 because of scheduling and talent availability. Tickets purchased for October 3 automatically carry over to the new date. The organizer says buyers unable to attend October 4 can request a refund through Eventbrite.

The show takes place at Rahway Rec Center, 275 East Milton Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. Eastern, with the first bell at 7 p.m.

Sources: WrestlePro’s announcement via PWInsider and WrestlePro’s official event and ticket listing.